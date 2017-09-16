Man rescued by Coast Guard after boat capsizes near Camp Lejeune

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington rescued a man after his boat capsized near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Saturday.

The Coast Guard reported to the call at 11:55 a.m. of a 23-foot boat with two people aboard, capsized in the vicinity of Brown Inlet.

The Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine broadcast, and sent a 45-foot Response Boat with members of a crew stationed at Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle.

“A good Samaritan on the beach saw the boat capsize and did a good deed by calling the Coast Guard right away,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Utz, the Station Emerald Isle watchstander for the case.

Once on scene, the boat crew picked up the man who was sitting on top the overturned boat’s hull. The other man had swum to shore.

“That immediate notification allowed our crew to reach the distressed person quicker and may have helped prevent an unfortunate situation from worsening,” added Utz.

The Coast Guard also said that the boat is slated to be salvaged by Boat U.S.