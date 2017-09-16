James City County firefighters respond to fire in mobile home

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in James City County extinguished a fire at a mobile home Saturday evening.

In a release, the James City County Fire Department said it responded to the structure fire at Heritage Mobile Home Park located at 8810 Pocahontas Trail.

Crews were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. and arrived at 5:21 p.m. to find fire showing from the back of the mobile home. The fire was declared under control at 5:45 p.m.

The York County and Williamsburg Fire Departments also assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious. No injuries were reported.