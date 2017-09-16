Hampton History Museum is ready to show you the spookier side of the city

HAMPTON, Va. – If your looking to see the spookier side of Hampton, the Hampton History Museum will present their annual “Hampton Horror Tours” Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27.

The 60 minute walking tour will eerie tales of old Hampton and the Coastal region of Virginia, and will depart form the museum at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Each tour will include the grisly side of Hampton history, special surprises, a spooky lantern tour of the St. John’s graveyard, and other chilling downtown Hampton sites along Queens Way.

The tour will consist also of actors and actresses that will play the first witch recorded in America, ghosts of Civil War Soldiers, pirates from Blackbeard’s crew, and the great American author best-known for his tales of mystery and the macabre, Edgar Allen Poe, WWII German submariners who perished in the Chesapeake Bay and were buried in Hampton, Declaration of Independence signatory George Wythe, Spanish flu victims, roaring 20’s gangsters, and other personages from the city’s storied past.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton, with free parking in the garage across from the museum.

Tickets are $10.00 dollars in advance per person, $12.00 dollars at the door. Tickets are limited, and may sell out. Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at the Hampton History Museum and Visitor Center, or reserved by credit or debit card by calling 757/727-1102.

Proceeds benefit Hampton History Museum. Tours will be held rain or shine. No rain checks.