First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds, an isolated shower not out of the question

You can expect partly cloudy skies today, with highs in the lower 80s. We just have a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. Not looking too bad for the NAS Oceana Air Show. Sunday is looking very similar, with highs in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We have bumped up rain chances to a 25 percent chance. Most folks will stay dry. We will have persistent northeasterly winds over the next couple of days, which means some tidal flooding is possible Sunday and Monday. We also have a moderate risk of rip currents and will have that risk through Tuesday. Hurricane Jose will track northward off the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast. This will give us an elevated risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Clouds and sunshine to start the work week. We will continue with gusty winds, rough surf and possible tidal flooding.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Jose is moving slowly northward causing strong rip currents. This general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Monday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible over the next couple of days, but Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through Monday. The aircraft data indicate that Jose has increased in size.

Hurricane-force winds now extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

5:00 PM EDT Sat Sep 16

Location: 28.9°N 71.9°W

Moving: N at 6 mph

Min pressure: 973 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Tropical Storm Lee continues to move westward with no change in strength. A west-northwestward motion is expected Sunday night and Monday. Little change in strength is expected over the next couple days.

5:00 PM AST Sat Sep 16

Location: 12.6°N 34.2°W

Moving: W at 10 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Depression becomes Tropical Storm Maria. Maria is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h). A slower WNW motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Maria is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches the Leeward Islands early next week.

5:00 PM AST Sat Sep 16

Location: 12.3°N 52.6°W

Moving: W at 20 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

