757 Showdown: Norcom’s late touchdown rallies Greyhounds past Granby 13-7

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Offense was hard to come by in Friday's contest between Norcom & Granby, but the Greyhounds offense arrived right on time. With just under two minute to go, Jacoby Smith heaved a touchdown pass to CaSaan Dixon put Norcom up 13-7.

Granby had one last shot at snapping Norcom's three-game winning streak but it was Dixon making the big play on the defensive side of the ball with an interception.

"Coach, he just depended on me on offense, he put the ball in my hands," said Dixon, who has a scholarship offer from North Carolina State. "We work all week, hard, all week. No playing, no nothing, we just work hard."

Quarterback Daniel Lamb scored the lone touchdown for the Comets. They fall to 1-2, and will face Woodrow Wilson next Friday.

The Greyhounds are off to their best start (4-0) since 2014. They face Churchland next Saturday in "The Fish Bowl".