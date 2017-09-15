Woman, child shot outside Young Terrace Neighborhood Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman and child were injured in a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday evening.

Norfolk Police say they were called to the 800 block of Whitaker Lane just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police arrived to find a 29-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl both suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman and girl were standing outside on Whitaker Lane when they were hit by stray bullets.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.