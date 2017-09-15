Virginia boy completes goal of mowing the White House lawn

An 11-year-old Virginia boy got to complete a big goal on Friday — mow the White House lawn!

Frank wrote a letter to President Trump a few months ago asking if he could mow the White House lawn one weekend.

Inspired by President Trump’s business background, Frank has started his own lawn mowing business and has been mowing lawns for his neighbors “for some time.”

Frank even offered to bring his own extra fuel for the power mower and charged batteries for his weed whacker — all services free of charge, of course!

On Friday, Frank got to do just that. He was invited to mow the lawn in the Rose Garden and says it was “probably the biggest day” of his life!

Took Pres Trump a few moments to get Frank's attention. He was wearing earplugs to protect his hearing from the noise of the power mower. pic.twitter.com/XYR0Hs0uUt — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 15, 2017

Hard work for a kid. pic.twitter.com/5Pgh8oZ1lY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 15, 2017

