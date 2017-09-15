Virginia Beach school buses collide mirrors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach school buses had a close call in the 2800 block of Seaboard Road Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:35 p.m. According to the Virginia Beach School District, the side view mirrors collided and folded as the buses drove alongside each other.

One bus contained students from Princess Anne Elementary School, while the other had two students from High School Academy on board. The bus from Princess Anne pulled back into the school parking lot after the collision.

No students were hurt. Parents of all students are currently being notified.

