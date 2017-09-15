Suspicious package found at vacant York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are responding to a report of a suspicious package that was found in a vacant home in the 1400 block of Old York Hampton Highway Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 3:50 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office’s public information officer, the residents of the home vacated the property about a week ago.

Battle Road as well as the surrounding area is currently blocked between Tides Run and Hornsbyville Road and will remain so until deputies have identified what is inside the package.

