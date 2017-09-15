Stabbing in Newport News leaves man with life threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday morning that left a man with life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 700 block of Waterfront Circle at 7:08 a.m. and arrived to find a 33-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and it was determined that his wounds were life threatening.

The stabbing was determined to have occurred in the area of 6th Street and Ivy Avenue. Police have identified and are questioning a possible suspect and believe the incident was an attempted robbery.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.