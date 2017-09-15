Pipelines, know where they are in your community

NORFOLK, Va. – If you have ever wondered what pipelines run through your city, county or state, the National Pipeline Mapping System (NPMS) Public Viewe r is a vital instrument in finding out where a variety of pipelines are located.

The NPMS Public Map Viewer is a is a web-based mapping application designed to assist the general public with displaying and querying data related to gas transmission and hazardous liquid pipelines, liquefied natural gas plants, and breakout tanks.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is the government agency that provides information used by the NPMS for its data collection on pipelines across the country.

PHMSA is regulated and managed under the Department of Transportation.

This site, which is free to the public, also allows people to view gas transmission and hazardous liquid pipeline accidents and incidents going back to 2002 for the entire U.S.

The user may zoom into the NPMS data at the map scale of 1:24,000.

Information obtained and maps produced from the Public Map Viewer are for general information only and may be re-distributed as needed.

This interactive viewer, does not consist of pipelines that deliver gas to a customers home, which means all gas lines and providers in your area are not located on the map. That means lines that are with the Virginia Natural Gas, or other local lines could not be provided on this map.

Also, breakout tank data is not complete as submission of that data is not a requirement.

NPMS public view page does state that its data and map is for reference purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for contacting a one-call center prior to evacuation activities.

With cities in the Hampton Roads community not being designated for a certain county, the NPMS Public Viewer does allow those in the area to look up certain cities, such as Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, ETC.

Before digging, NPMS ask you to please call 811 before digging occurs.

The Public Map Viewer contains an instructional video located under the Help menu which demonstrates the viewer’s functionality and should answer most of your questions about how to use the viewer. The instructional video is also accessible at https://youtu.be/OnZFGVwae4I.

Web address for NPMS Public Viewer

Web address for Virginia Natural Gas