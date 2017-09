Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Skip Friel is an award-winning folk musician and can be heard playing solo or with his band, The Resonators. He performed a song titled “Six Degrees” from his album Passage for us live in studio.

Writer's Block Featuring Skip Friel

Friday, September 22, 7-9 p.m.

Mayera E. Oberndorf Centeral Library

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

www.tidewateracoustic.org