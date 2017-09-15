How healthy is the Lafayette River? Fish help provide answer

NORFOLK, Va. – Teams from the Elizabeth River Project and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation tested the health of the Lafayette River on Friday.

The scientists went on boat and used to a net to see what kind of fish are in the river. They say finding a variety of species, as well as healthy fish is an indication conditions at the river are improving.

“The results today were very encouraging. We had a high number of types of species,” said Joe Rieger from the Elizabeth River Project. “A lot of them indicate that the water quality is improving.”

A decade ago, the river was on a list of dirty waters because of high bacteria levels. Through efforts to restore oyster beds in the river, things are getting better. “The improvements were doing here in the Lafayette River are things we can do in other bodies as well,” said Chris Moore, senior scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.