Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a few showers and watching Jose… Watch out for some patchy but dense fog this morning. We will see a blend of sun and clouds again today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers are possible this afternoon. A few storms and heavy downpours are possible but severe storms are not expected.

More sunshine will mix in on Saturday with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will dip into the low 80s this weekend, near normal for this time of year. More clouds will mix in on Sunday with an isolated shower still possible.

Jose is expected to track between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week. The exact path will determine how much of an impact we see but it looks like the core of the storm will stay over the Atlantic. As of now, we will see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents this weekend and early next week. Winds will crank up for Monday and Tuesday with gusts to near 35 mph possible. Some tidal flooding is expected by late Sunday and early next week.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose is expected to produce high surf and rip currents along the East Coast. Jose is centered about 500 miles SSW of Bermuda and moving WNW at 8 mph. A gradual turn toward the north is expected later today and on Saturday. Jose is forecast to track between Bermuda and the East Coast early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Jose is forecast to become a hurricane later today.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 15

Location: 25.9°N 68.7°W

Moving: WNW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 989 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Tropical Depression Fourteen is moving west in the eastern Atlantic. TD 14 is centered about 435 miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 15 mph. This motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a Tropical Storm later today or tomorrow.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 15

Location: 10.6°N 27.3°W

Moving: W at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

We are watching a tropical wave located about 1200 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression is likely to form early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 15th

1981 F2 Tornado: Northampton Co

1998 Flash Flooding: (Floyd)

