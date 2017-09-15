First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure and road work this weekend
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
James River Bridge 7:00 AM
Berkley Bridge 2:30 PM
Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM
–
CHESAPEAKE – Full closure of Centerville Turnpike Bridge Saturday, 9/16 at 7 AM until 5 AM Monday, 9/18. Detour: Rt 168 Bypass
–
NEWPORT NEWS – nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows.
- Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
–
NORFOLK – I-64 east exit ramp will close on different nights next week for construction.
- I-64 east Exit 281B to Military Highway. That ramp will close Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 15, from 11 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should follow posted detour signs to access Military Highway using Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES September 10-16
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
- 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m..
- Northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- September 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- September 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 10 – September 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close Monday, September 11 – Friday, September 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.