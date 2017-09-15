First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure and road work this weekend

Posted 6:53 am, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:00AM, September 15, 2017

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 7:00 AM

Berkley Bridge 2:30 PM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

CHESAPEAKE – Full closure of Centerville Turnpike Bridge Saturday, 9/16 at 7 AM until 5 AM Monday, 9/18. Detour: Rt 168 Bypass

NEWPORT NEWS –  nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows.

  • Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

NORFOLK –  I-64 east exit ramp will close on different nights next week for construction.

  • I-64 east Exit 281B to Military Highway. That ramp will close Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 15, from 11 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should follow posted detour signs to access Military Highway using Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES   September 10-16

 

  • I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
    • Northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
      • Alternating lane closures Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
      • Alternating lane closures Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
    • The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
      • 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
      • 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m..

 

  • I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
    • September 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • September 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

  • I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 10 – September 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
      • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
      • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
      • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
    • I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close Monday, September 11 – Friday, September 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.