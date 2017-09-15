× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure and road work this weekend

BRIDGE OPENINGS:



James River Bridge 7:00 AM

Berkley Bridge 2:30 PM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

–

CHESAPEAKE – Full closure of Centerville Turnpike Bridge Saturday, 9/16 at 7 AM until 5 AM Monday, 9/18. Detour: Rt 168 Bypass

–

NEWPORT NEWS – nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows.

Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

–

NORFOLK – I-64 east exit ramp will close on different nights next week for construction.

I-64 east Exit 281B to Military Highway. That ramp will close Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 15, from 11 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should follow posted detour signs to access Military Highway using Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES September 10-16

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Northbound from the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place: 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. .

Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: