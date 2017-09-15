× First Warning Forecast: An isolated shower possible on Saturday

Partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. If you have an early start Saturday morning, you may run into some patchy to dense fog.

You can expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. We just have a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. Not looking too bad for the NAS Oceana Air Show. Sunday is looking very similar, with highs in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We have bumped up rain chances to a 25 percent chance. Most folks will stay dry. We will have persistent northeasterly winds over the next couple of days, which means some tidal flooding is possible Sunday and Monday. We also have a moderate risk of rip currents and will have that risk through Tuesday. Hurricane Jose will track northward off the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast. This will give us an elevated risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Clouds and sunshine to start the work week. We will continue with gusty winds, rough surf and possible tidal flooding.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Some patchy to dense fog possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose becomes a hurricane again. The system is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. This general motion is expected today, follow by a turn to the NNW by late Saturday and toward the north on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through Saturday, with weakening possibly beginning on late Sunday.

5:00 PM EDT Fri Sep 15

Location: 27.1°N 70.3°W

Moving: NW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 983 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Tropical Depression Fourteen is poorly organized but is still forecast to become a tropical storm over the weekend. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and a west or west-northwest motion is forecast during the next couple of days.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 15

Location: 12.6°N 29.7°W

Moving: WNW at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

We are watching a tropical wave located about 1100 miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression is expected to form in 2 or 3 days as it most generally west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (90%)

Hurricane Tracker

