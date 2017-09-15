Couple mails in $200K winning Chesapeake lottery ticket without knowing its value

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One couple got the surprise of a lifetime after they mailed a Powerball ticket several states away not knowing they had won $200,000.

Kenny and Cathy Robin Beevers say they probably would not have mailed the ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s Richmond headquarters if they knew their exact winnings. They believed they had only won $400.

Kenny Beevers, a Mississippi truck driver, bought the ticket on one of his regular routes. The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number. He ended up spending an extra $1 for Power Play which quadrupled his prize to $200,000.

Lottery employees, suspecting that the person who sent it might not be aware of the ticket’s true value, called Ms. Beevers with the news. The Beevers drove to Virginia to personally accept their prize.

The winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The couple says they plan to use the winnings to pay bills and make repairs on one of Kenny’s trucks.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.