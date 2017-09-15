Charges dropped against Portsmouth murder suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Charges have been dropped against a man arrested and charged in connection to the December 2016 homicide of Keith Warren.

Corey Avery was indicted by a grand jury in January 2017 on first degree murder charges relate to Warren’s death.

Warren was found by police in the 80 block of Dale Drive around 8 p.m. on December 11. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but died shortly after he arrived.

The charges were dropped against Avery because the only eyewitness in the case could not be located and failed to appear for a previously scheduled trial.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information on the crime and urge them to contact the Portsmouth Police Department or the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office at 757-235-5725.

