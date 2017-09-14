Win delicious prizes from Kolache Factory on Coast Live!

Coast Live is teaming up with Kolache Factory to give one lucky viewer a chance to win a delicious prize!

Scroll down to fill out the entry form.

We’ll choose one person to win a prize from Kolache Factory. What’s the prize? That depends!

On September 19 our Coast Live hosts will play ‘Kolache Match’ during the show. How well they do determines the prize!

Here’s how it works:

Our hosts will have a selection of nine Kolaches. Six of the Kolaches are the ‘Kolache of the Month,’ while the other three are different flavors.

The host will choose three of the Kolaches. If all three are the “Kolache of the Month,’ our winner will receive the top prize — two party platters from Kolache Factory! But don’t worry, there are also prizes if only one or two of the featured Kolaches are chosen! If the host chooses two, the winner will receive one party platter. Just one featured Kolache gets you Breakfast or Lunch at Kolache Factory for you and a friend!

REGISTER TODAY THEN WATCH COAST LIVE SEPTEMBER 19.