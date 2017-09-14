VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - To get ready for Oktoberfest, we learn to make some fun German foods. The 2nd Wasserhund Oktoberfest is September 16th, 2017 at Hunt Club Farms in Virginia Beach from 11am to 6pm. Get details at wasserhundbrewing.com
We get a taste of Oktoberfest on Coast Live
-
Hunt Club Farm to host Blue Moon Beer Festival
-
Checking in at Hampton Roads’ favorite theme park: Busch Gardens
-
A little taste of Maine with a lobster lesson on Coast Live
-
Virginia Zoo to host after-hours beer festival
-
Learning to attract butterflies and where to see them on Coast Live
-
-
Previewing the 2017 Oceana Airshow in Coast Live
-
Hunt Club Farm hiring for annual Halloween festival
-
Virginia Aquarium offering two hour ‘Craft Brews Cruise’
-
A Better Business Break with Sugar Plum Bakery on Coast Live
-
Making plans for before and after school programs on Coast Live
-
-
We are bringing the bling for a “September in Love” on Coast Live
-
Playing Kolache Match is tasty for us and some lucky viewers on Coast Live
-
Shopping for your tax-free holiday at Pembroke Mall on Coast Live