Virginia Beach nabs spot in top ten ranking of sportiest cities in the U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With all there is to do in our backyard, it’s no wonder people in Virginia Beach are fit.

The oceanfront city made the top ten of Men’s Health magazine’s ranking of The Sportiest Cities in America. The publication’s researchers analyzed and ranked cities all over the country to uncover the 100 best and worst places to partake in and watch sports. Virginia Beach landed at #10 on the list.

This is what Men’s Health had to say about the Hampton Roads hub:

Go extreme at Virginia Beach: from surfing at Sandbridge Beach to skateboarding at Mount Trashmore skate park (a park built on a converted landfill and partially constructed with reused materials), which contains a 24,000-square foot street course. If you’re feeling a little less adventurous, there are more laid back sports, too. Golfing at one of the many Virginia Beach courses or freshwater fishing at Stumpy Lake are two ways to leisurely spend some outdoor time. If you’d rather, take advantage of Virginia Beach’s more than 100 miles of biking and walking trails.

Which city took the top spot? The title of Sportiest City in America goes to Austin, Texas.

Here’s the full 100-city list:

Austin, TX

2. Anchorage, AK

3. Raleigh, NC

4. Madison, WI

5. Minneapolis, MN

6. Washington, DC

7. Plano, TX

8. Seattle, WA

9. Denver, CO

10. Virginia Beach, VA

11. San Jose, CA

12. Fargo, ND

13. Fort Worth, TX

14. San Diego, CA

15. Charlotte, NC

16. Chesapeake, VA

17. Portland, OR

18. Aurora, CO

19. Bakersfield, CA

20. Boston, MA

21. Sioux Falls, SD

22. San Francisco, CA

23. Columbus, OH

24. Atlanta, GA

25. Colorado Springs, CO

26. Dallas, TX

27. Lexington-Fayette, KY

28. Jersey City, NJ

29. Salt Lake City, UT

30. Durham, NC

31. Anaheim, CA

32. Lincoln, NE

33. Burlington, VT

34. Phoenix, AZ

35. Riverside, CA

36. St. Paul, MN

37. Nashville, TN

38. Houston, TX

39. Laredo, TX

40. Orlando, FL

41. Boise City, ID

42. Omaha, NE

43. Chicago, IL

44. Manchester, NH

45. Kansas City, MO

46. San Antonio, TX

47. Norfolk, VA

48. Oakland, CA

49. Oklahoma City, OK

50. Los Angeles, CA

51. Providence, RI

52. Tampa, FL

53. Lubbock, TX

54. Cheyenne, WY

55. Sacramento, CA

56. New York, NY

57. Des Moines, IA

58. Las Vegas, NV

59. Richmond, VA

60. Portland, ME

61. Columbia, SC

62. Indianapolis, IN

63. Corpus Christi, TX

64. Milwaukee, WI

65. Albuquerque, NM

66. Jacksonville, FL

67. Little Rock, AR

68. Reno, NV

69. Wichita, KS

70. Cincinnati, OH

71. New Orleans, LA

72. El Paso, TX

73. Bridgeport, CT

74. Billings, MT

75. Greensboro, NC

76. Fresno, CA

77. Stockton, CA

78. Fort Wayne, IN

79. St. Louis, MO

80. Baton Rouge, LA

81. Pittsburgh, PA

82. Tulsa, OK

83. Louisville, KY

84. Newark, NJ

85. Baltimore, MD

86. Tucson, AZ

87. Honolulu, HI

88. Winston-Salem, NC

89. Wilmington, DE

90. St. Petersburg, FL

91. Memphis, TN

92. Jackson, MS

93. Toledo, OH

94. Miami, FL

95. Philadelphia, PA

96. Charleston, WV

97. Buffalo, NY

98. Birmingham, AL

99. Cleveland, OH

100. Detroit, MI

