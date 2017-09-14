Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of BMW Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – A career-best round of 62 (nine under par) has Virginia Beach resident Marc Leishman atop the leaderboard after one round of the BMW Championship – the next-to-last tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Leishman’s fourth career round of 62, but first since 2015, has him two strokes ahead of three players at seven-under-par including fellow Australian Jason Day.

Double-digit birdies.@MarcLeish is 3 ahead of the field after his first 18 holes at @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/qQFszliNL8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 14, 2017

Marc entered the week No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings, and a win this week would likely move him into the top five going to the Tour Championship next week. Another win there would deliver a $10 million pay day.

Leishman can be seen wearing a ribbon on his white Callaway cap. The reason is personal.

September is Sepsis Awareness Month. In 2015, Marc’s wife Audrey nearly lost her life to Sepsis – along with Toxic Shock Syndrome and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The family’s charity, the Begin Again Foundation, was born out of a fiery passion for helping others. The foundation works to bring life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises while doing its part to educate – especially during the month of September.