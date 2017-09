VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach school buses were involved in a minor crash on Princess Anne Road on Thursday morning.

Police tell News 3 the buses “slightly bumped each other” near Landstown High School around 7 a.m.

One of the buses was empty while another was carrying at least 15 students. There were reports of minor injuries on board.

The buses have minor damage.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app