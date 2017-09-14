Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms to end the week… Expect a mixture of sun and clouds today with highs returning to the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will move in by midday and for the afternoon. Severe storms are unlikely but heavy downpours are possible.

Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs slipping into the low and mid 80s. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will blend in for the weekend. Highs will drop into the low 80s.

Jose is expected to track between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week. The exact path will determine how much of an impact we see but it looks like the core of the storm will stay over the Atlantic. As of now, we will see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents this weekend and early next week.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jose moving slowly west. Jose is centered about 510 miles SSW of Bermuda and moving west at 3 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected later today. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the several days, but Jose could weaken to a Tropical Storm by Friday.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 14

Location: 25.1°N 66.5°W

Moving: W at 3 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

We are tracking two areas for potential tropical development off of the coast of Africa. Tropical formation chances are low now but are expected to rise as they track generally west.

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 14th

1944 Great Atlantic Hurricane – Heavy Rain, High winds Virginia Beach, 130 mph gust Cape Henry

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.