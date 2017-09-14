See the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales at Williamsburg’s brewery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Budweiser’s world-famous Clydesdales will be making an appearance at the Budweiser brewery in Williamsburg on September 16!

The horses are part of a celebration of local community being held at the brewery where you can get a sneak peek of the brewing process and sample some fresh Budweiser!

There will also be live music and food from local food trucks!

Admission to the event is free but those enjoying alcohol must be 21+.

The Williamsburg Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 7801 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg.