Protest against pipelines planned in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group is planning to protest against proposed pipelines on Thursday afternoon outside of Dept. of Environmental Quality.

This is the second protest, following another one on Wednesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Climate Action Network says they want to see the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Mountain Valley Pipeline projects stopped. “These harmful pipelines for fracked gas would cause the destruction of entire mountain ridgetops, threaten citizens’ property rights, and harm valuable drinking water resources — in addition to exacerbating climate change,” the group says.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run from West Virginia to Greensville County with an extension into Chesapeake. Dominion Energy says the pipeline is necessary to meet the growing energy needs of the region. The permitting process is still continuing.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would run from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. The project is also still waiting for approval.

Gov. McAuliffe has expressed support for the pipelines for their ability to create jobs in the Commonwealth and he says they will reduce energy costs.