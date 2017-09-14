Patriot Day Golf tournament kicks off in Chesapeake Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Patriot Day Golf Tournament benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation is gearing up for its eighth year.

On September 15, Battlefield Golf Club will be holding the annual tournament.

It’s an opportunity to raise money for Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Since holding their first tournament in 2010, they’ve raised nearly $150,000.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors and participants.

The golf tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 15 at Battlefield Golf Club, starting at 11 a.m.

Battlefield Golf Club is located at 1001 Centerville Turnpike S. in Chesapeake.

For information about sponsorship opportunities and to play in the tournament, you can go to their website or call (757) 482-4779.

If you’re unable to participate, you can also give a donation on their Go Fund Me page.