Millionaire opens Florida mansion to foster kids affected by Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Talk about the ultimate sleep over.

Dozens of foster kids who were spending the past few nights in a hurricane shelter are now kicking back in a 27,000 square foot mansion in Boca Raton.

Millionaire Mark Bell welcomed the children to his $30 million home after receiving a call for help from SOS Children's Village Florida. Bell, who is on the board of the foster care group, decided to throw the ultimate storm party for the kids.

Tuesday night he introduced the group to the "Star Trek" home theater room in the mansion. Some of them actually slept in the theater lobby among all the memorabilia. His young guests also spent hours in a special room that's filled with arcade games, a pool table and air hockey.

Bell said he ordered manicures for all of the girls and hired a balloon animal artist and a musician for the event.