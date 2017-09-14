× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A scattered shower or storm not out of the question

Partly cloudy this evening with an isolated shower or storm.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible to end the work week, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies and low rain chances for the weekend as high pressure builds in. Good news for folks heading to the Oceana Air Show. Highs in the low 80s.

We continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Jose. The track has moved slightly to the east, which means OBX is now out of the cone of uncertainty. Now this could shift back. The exact path will determine how much of an impact we see, but it looks like the core of the storm will stay over the Atlantic. As of now, we will see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents this weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s: Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose is still a tropical storm, but expected to strengthen on Friday. The storm is moving toward the WNW near 8 mph. A turn toward the north is expected within the next day or so. Swells from Jose are affecting the Southeast coast of the United States and will spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic Coast during the next few days.

11:00 PM AST Thu Sep 14

Location: 25.5°N 68.0°W

Moving: WNW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 989 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Tropical Depression Fourteen

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 22 mph. Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later tonight or Friday.

11:00 PM AST Thu Sep 14

Location: 10.7°N 25.4°W

Moving: WNW at 22 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

We are tracking a tropical wave located about 850 miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form early next week while it moves west across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (80%)

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.