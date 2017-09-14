× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms to end the work week

Partly cloudy this evening with an isolated shower or storm.

Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs slipping into the low and mid 80s. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will blend in for the weekend. Highs will drop into the low 80s.

Jose is expected to track between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week. The exact path will determine how much of an impact we see but it looks like the core of the storm will stay over the Atlantic. As of now, we will see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents this weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s: Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose is now a tropical storm but is expected to restrengthen by the weekend. Jose is centered about 515 miles SSW of Bermuda and moving WNW at 8 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some restrengthening is forecast to begin on Friday, and Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend.

5:00 PM AST Thu Sep 14

Location: 25.2°N 67.3°W

Moving: WNW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 989 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

We are tracking a tropical wave located about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form early next week while it moves west across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (70%)

We are tracking a tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible over the next few days before upper-level winds become less favorable. The system is forecast to move west across the far eastern tropical Atlantic for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (70%)

Hurricane Tracker

