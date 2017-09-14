Norfolk Taste location now delivers!

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ghent location of Taste that recently opened its doors is now delivering!

Many Taste locations offer delivery services but Norfolkians will now be seeing a pretty cool delivery vehicle on the streets from this Taste.

A Taste employee said the location on West 21st Street will deliver to people within a six mile radius. This means the Ghent, Downtown Norfolk and other areas can enjoy the service!

The food will be delivered by a pretty cool vehicle that is decked out with Taste logos and colors.

According to the Taste employee the full menu is offered for delivery with the exception of catering orders.

This location is special as it has a Borjo drinkbar serving coffee, espresso and hand-crafted drinks in addition to serving breakfast!