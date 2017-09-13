Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine and a warm up
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Clearing skies and a warm up… Watch out for areas of fog this morning, especially inland. We will start with mostly cloudy skies this morning but clouds will clear through the day. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs warming into the mid 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows near 70.
It will still be warm today with highs returning to the mid 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms. Severe storms are unlikely but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will dip into the low 80s for the end of the week and weekend. We will see several days with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances.
Jose is expected to track between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week. The exact path will determine how much of an impact we see but it looks like the core of the storm will stay over the Atlantic.
Today: AM Fog, Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Hurricane Jose moving southeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda. Jose is centered about 435 miles south of Bermuda and moving SE at 8 mph. Jose is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next 36 to 48 hours, moving west-northwest by late Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 13
Location: 26.1°N 66.0°W
Moving: SE at 8 mph
Min pressure: 985 mb
Max sustained: 75 mph
Hurricane Tracker
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
September 13th
1967 Heavy Rain: 4.73″ Norfolk
For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.