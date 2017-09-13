Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine and a warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and a warm up… Watch out for areas of fog this morning, especially inland. We will start with mostly cloudy skies this morning but clouds will clear through the day. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs warming into the mid 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows near 70.

It will still be warm today with highs returning to the mid 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms. Severe storms are unlikely but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will dip into the low 80s for the end of the week and weekend. We will see several days with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances.

Jose is expected to track between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week. The exact path will determine how much of an impact we see but it looks like the core of the storm will stay over the Atlantic.

Today: AM Fog, Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jose moving southeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda. Jose is centered about 435 miles south of Bermuda and moving SE at 8 mph. Jose is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next 36 to 48 hours, moving west-northwest by late Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 13

Location: 26.1°N 66.0°W

Moving: SE at 8 mph

Min pressure: 985 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 13th

1967 Heavy Rain: 4.73″ Norfolk

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.