The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday! Here’s a full list of nominees

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 17!

Anticipation is building for who will take home the big awards like Best Actress or Best Drama.

Catch the show on News 3 Sunday at 8 p.m.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Westworld” (HBO)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)



Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Veep” (HBO)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Keri Russell, “The Americans” (FX)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld” (HBO)

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets” (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Carrie Coon, “Fargo” (FX)

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (HBO)

John Turturro, “The Night Of” (HBO)

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (FX)

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

“The Voice” (NBC)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

There are many more nominations. Click here for the full list.

Related:

Best bets for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Watch: Nominations announced for 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards