Olive Garden brings back ‘Never Ending Pasta Pass’

Calling all pasta lovers! The “Never Ending Pasta Pass” promotion is returning to Olive Garden.

For $100, pass holders can get unlimited servings of pasta from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu for eight weeks.

The restaurant chain is also giving 50 customers the chance to buy a trip for two to Italy with their “Pasta Passport” for just $200 plus tax. The eight day/seven night trip is from April 7 to April 14 and includes airfare, ground transportation, hotel, meals and daily activities.

The deal starts on September 14 at 2 p.m, but you have to act fast! There are only 22,000 passes available and the sale lasts for 30 minutes or until all Passes/Passports sell out. Click here to purchase a pass.

Passes can be redeemed between September 25 and November 19 at any Olive Garden location. The offer is dine-in only.