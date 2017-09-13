Ocean Breeze Waterpark opening wave pool to dogs on September 17

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ocean Breeze Waterpark is going to the dogs on Sunday, September 17!

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., dogs will have the opportunity to splash in Hook’s Lagoon and Runaway Bay Wave Pool.

Humans can swim and slide in the activity pool, enjoy “Yappy Hour” specials and food from various food trucks.

There will also be live music from local 80s tribute band The Deloreans.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Dogs Deserve Better, a non-profit that helps provide a better life for abused, neglected and abandoned dogs.

