Second suspect arrested in connection to Ocean View homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – A second person has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Norfolk in May.

Tiara Deanne Rivera, 22, was arrested in Virginia Beach Tuesday night by the Norfolk fugitive squad and U.S. Marshals.

On May 21, Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Ocean View Avenue. First responders arrived to the victim, Richard Eyerman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Eyerman died at the scene.

On September 4, Norfolk Police charged Rivera with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

Last week, police partnered with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate Rivera. After identifying her location, police arrested Rivera at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach without incident.

On June 7, Norfolk Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Jamal Branch and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission with a felony.

Rivera is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond. Her arraignment is set for November 20 at 10:30 a.m.

