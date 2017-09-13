WB lanes blocked on I-64 between Twin Bridges & I-264 Interchange in Norfolk due to multi-vehicle crash

Newport News student charged with gun possession after fight

Posted 4:33 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:40PM, September 13, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A student has been arrested for gun possession after a reported fight at Warwick High School Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 12:40 p.m. The students were immediately separated and searched by school security, who located a .38 caliber revolver concealed on one of the juveniles involved in the altercation. The juvenile was identified as a 16-year-old male in the sophomore class.

The revolver was seized by officers, and the juvenile was transported to Juvenile Intake and charged with Underage Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm on School Property. The juvenile was taken to Juvenile Detention after the charges were filed.

