Newport News student charged with gun possession after fight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A student has been arrested for gun possession after a reported fight at Warwick High School Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 12:40 p.m. The students were immediately separated and searched by school security, who located a .38 caliber revolver concealed on one of the juveniles involved in the altercation. The juvenile was identified as a 16-year-old male in the sophomore class.

The revolver was seized by officers, and the juvenile was transported to Juvenile Intake and charged with Underage Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm on School Property. The juvenile was taken to Juvenile Detention after the charges were filed.

