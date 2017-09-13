MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 9/15 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Masters of Illusion  — Pictured: Barry and Stuart — Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“The Things You Can Do with Umbrellas” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

RAT A TAT TAT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Scott Pepper, Jason Bishop, Tommy Wind, Jarret and Raja, Murray SawChuck, Adam Wylie and Jonathan Pendragon (#412).  Original airdate 9/15/2017.

“Mirror Mirror and Monday Movers” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

FROM DOUBT TO BELIEF — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall, Joshua Jay, Murray SawChuck, Billy Kidd and Greg Gleason (#410).  Original airdate 8/18/2017