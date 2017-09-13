College student arrested after police say he “went bonkers” and beat up car

Rexburg, Idaho (East Idaho News) — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student “went bonkers” and was arrested on a felony charge after allegedly vandalizing a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Tyler Holdsworth, 22, was arrested on a felony malicious injury to property charge after police say he arrived at Mountain Loft Apartments around midnight and found another vehicle parked in his parking spot.

“He broke a mirror, kicked in the door and basically lost it. He beat up the car and just went bonkers,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The owner of the vehicle reported the vandalism and police reviewed surveillance footage before taking Holdsworth into custody, according to Lewis.

Holdsworth was booked in the Madison County Jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.