Boys donate proceeds from lemonade stand to Hurricane Harvey victims, Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sometimes the littlest people end up doing the most good.
Ivan and William, two young boys from Hampton Roads, set up a lemonade (and brownie!) stand over Labor Day weekend and donated their proceeds to help Hurricane Harvey victims and to aid wolf conservation at the Virginia Living Museum.
The museum posted the interview with the boys on its official Instagram page:
If you’d like to donate to the Virginia Living Museum, visit https://thevlm.org/join/donate/.
