Boys donate proceeds from lemonade stand to Hurricane Harvey victims, Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sometimes the littlest people end up doing the most good.

Ivan and William, two young boys from Hampton Roads, set up a lemonade (and brownie!) stand over Labor Day weekend and donated their proceeds to help Hurricane Harvey victims and to aid wolf conservation at the Virginia Living Museum.

The museum posted the interview with the boys on its official Instagram page:

Thank you Ivan and William for donating half of the proceeds from your lemonade stand. They are donating the other half to Hurricane Harvey victims. #vlm #hurricaneharvey #lemonadestand A post shared by Virginia Living Museum (@valivingmuseum) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

If you’d like to donate to the Virginia Living Museum, visit https://thevlm.org/join/donate/.

Related links:

Full Coverage: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas