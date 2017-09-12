Virginia Zoo to participate in free Museum Day Live! event on September 23

NORFOLK, Va. – For one day only, the Virginia Zoo will join other participating museums across the United States in opening their doors for free to visitors who download a Museum Day Live! ticket.

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge hosted by Smithsonian Magazine in honor of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event will take place on September 23 and will correspond with World Rhino Day.

The Museum Day Live! ticket is available for download at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/. Visitors who present the downloadable ticket will gain free entrance for two at the Zoo. One ticket per email address is permitted.

For more information about Museum Day Live! 2017 and a full list of participating museums and cultural institutions, please visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday. For more information on the Virginia Zoo’s specific event details, visit www.virginiazoo.org.