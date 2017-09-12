Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and wind from Irma

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Fringe rain and wind from Irma… Irma has weakened to a tropical depression but continues to spread rain and wind over most of the Southeast. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers mixing in. Rain chances will go up a little for this evening and tonight. It will be windy again today with east winds at 10 to 20 mph. The east winds will trigger some very minor tidal flooding during times of high tide this afternoon. Highs will warm to near 80 today, normal for this time of year.

A few showers will linger into early Wednesday morning. We will start with clouds but sunshine should return for the afternoon. Winds will relax and highs will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s to end the week. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Irma weakens to a tropical depression near the Georgia/Alabama line. Heavy rain and gusty winds continue to spread across the southeast.

Jose weakens a little and turns east. Jose is centered about 435 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island and moving east at 6 mph. A turn toward the southeast is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the southwest by Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is possible during the next day or so, and Jose could weaken to a tropical storm later today.5:00 AM AST Tue Sep 12

Location: 27.5°N 69.0°W

Moving: E at 6 mph

Min pressure: 987 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 12th

1878 Hurricane: Tornado outbreak – Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Goochland Co

1960 Hurricane Donna: Heavy rainfall, Flash flooding – East Central, Central Virginia

