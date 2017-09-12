Portsmouth Humane Society takes action for animals affected by Irma

PORTSMOUTH – The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma is states away from Hampton Roads, but the Portsmouth Humane Society is traveling to the affected areas to help animals in need.

“If there is something we can do to help, we need to do the right thing and help,” explained James McLaughlain, the Executive Affairs Director of the Portsmouth Humane Society.

The organization traveled to South Carolina over the weekend. They brought back 28 animals who needed to be moved in order to make room for pets in Florida that have been separated from their owners. While the nearly 30 animals are now safe in Hampton Roads, the Portsmouth Humane Society says there are plenty more in need, which is why they are heading back to South Carolina on Wednesday. But they need your help.

“We put the mission first and figure out the money second,” said McLaughlain.

The organization is asking for donations of money, food and other necessities to either bring down south of keep for the new animals they are bringing back.

Barbara Lewis of Hampton, donated an entire trunk full of dog food this morning, she says it’s all she wanted from her husband for her birthday and Christmas gift.

“We wanted to help and it was a better way to convince my husband to do it,” said Lewis.

If you are unable to provide supplies before the crew leaves from Portsmouth at 10 a.m. you could always provide a home.

“This weekend would be the perfect time to come in and find your forever friend with some of these great animals that are coming to us,” said McLaughlain.

Financial donations are also needed. To donate to the Portsmouth Humane Society click here.