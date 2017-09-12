Norfolk ranks fifth on list of top cities residents are moving from

NORFOLK, Va. – A new study reveals that more Norfolk residents are packing their bags and moving away from the Mermaid City.

Data from the study, conducted by United Van Lines, ranks Norfolk as the fifth area families moved from during peak moving season, May 1 to August 31.

Here’s the full list:

Chicago, Ill. New York, N.Y. Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y. Boston, Mass. Norfolk, Va. San Bernardino, Calif. Bergen-Passaic, N.J. Newark, N.J. Washington, D.C. San Diego, Calif.

The data shows that more Americans are leaving northeastern cities for cities in the west and Pacific northwest.

The most popular metro areas for U.S. families to move to this peak season were:

Seattle, Wash. Dallas, Texas Portland, Ore. Denver, Colo. San Francisco, Calif. Atlanta, Ga. Austin, Texas Las Vegas, Nev. Charlotte, N.C. Orlando, Fla.