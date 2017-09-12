Norfolk 7-Eleven employee shot during attempted robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3805 Colley Avenue.

The suspect entered the store and walked up to the employee and demanded money. At some point during the attempted robbery, the suspect shot at the employee, hitting them in the arm.

The 29-year-old employee suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been apprehended. He is described as a man in his early 20s wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt.

If you know anything about this robbery that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.