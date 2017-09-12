Local restaurant “The Grilled Cheese Bistro” to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

NORFOLK, Va. – The Grilled Cheese Bistro will be the latest local restaurant featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The episode will air on Friday, September 15 at 9 p.m. and describes the restaurant as “a bistro turning out grown-up, gourmet grilled cheese.”

The Grilled Cheese Bistro is located on 345 Granby Street. To celebrate, the restaurant will serve their popular lobster mac and cheese grilled cheese all weekend.

Several other Hampton Roads restaurants have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, including Virginia Beach restaurant Carib Shack, Norfolk’s Pendulum Fine Meats and Norfolk restaurant The Dirty Buffalo. Fieri was spotted at several Hampton Roads hot spots in April before the opening of his own restaurant at the Waterside District.

