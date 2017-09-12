HRT bus struck by unknown object on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. – Officers with the Norfolk Police Department are assisting an HRT bus that was struck by an unknown object in the 8100 block of Granby Street Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:38 p.m. Approximately 30-35 passengers were on the 961 bus when the object hit the side of the vehicle and shattered the side window. It was traveling northbound on Granby Street when the incident happened. No one was injured.

HRT’s street supervisors are currently on scene with police investigating the incident. Officials said it was definitely not a result of gunfire.

There is no further information.

