Hunt Club Farm hiring for annual Halloween festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hunt Club Farm is hiring for day and evening positions at their annual Halloween festival.

The farm is searching for spooky actors to participate in their annual Haunted Hunt Club Farm. No experience is necessary.

Hunt Club Farm is also hiring parking attendants, field trip guides, pony handlers, cashiers and more.

Auditions and interviews will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Barn at Hunt Club Farm on 2388 London Bridge Road.

For more information, call 757-427-9520.