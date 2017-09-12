Hampton Roads Salvation Army Command Deploys to help with Hurricane recovery

NORFOLK, Va. – Members of The Salvation Army who located in Hampton Roads, will be deploying today to help victims that were affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

The team that will be responding to Florida and Texas for The Salvation Army will consist of two employees and one volunteer, said officials with the organization.

At the end of August, The Salvation Army responded to the catastrophic flooding in the Houston area and provided extensive relief to first responders and survivors.

Officials with The Salvation Army are expecting that relief effort will be on going for a while because of the impact Irma had on Florida and the Caribbean over the weekend, into the beginning of this week.

Due to the size of the population impacted by Hurricane Harvey, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Team anticipates this to be the largest and longest emergency response in the history of the organization in America.

The Salvation Army has deployed nearly 100 mobile feeding units that can each provide up to 1,500 meals per day, along with 3 field kitchens that can serve up to 15,000 meals per day thus far in response to both hurricanes, said officials with the Salvation Army.