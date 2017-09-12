Former Virginia congressman speaks to speak at Regent University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former Virginia congressman, the Honorable J. Randy Forbes, will speak at Regent University, on the topic of public service in Virginia.

Forbes will be speaking as part of the A. Willis Robertson Lecture on Virginia Politics, at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Moot Courtroom of Robertson Hall at the University.

The name of the lecture will be “The Future of Public Service in Virginia Politics,” said University officials.

Forbes served in the Virginia House of Delegates, Virginia State Senate, and then served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001-2016. Currently he serves as university fellow at Regent and as a distinguished fellow at the U.S. Naval War College.

The event is hosted by Regent’s Robertson School of Government to honor the legacy of Senator A. Willis Robertson’s more than 40 years of service to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The event is free, and University would like those wanting to attend to RSVP at RSGDeansOffice@regent.edu.